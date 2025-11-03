Kelowna News

UBCO study debunks the idea that the universe is a computer simulation

Simulation theory debunked

Photo: Photo by ANIRUDH on Unsplash. In the film The Matrix, about a computer-simulated world, the red and blue pills symbolize a choice the hero must make between illusion and the truth of reality.

A new study by University of British Columbia Okanagan researchers has debunked the controversial idea that we are all living in a simulated reality.

The concept was a main focus of the Matrix movies and it's a science fiction staple. The idea is that our entire universe might be a simulation running on some advanced civilization’s supercomputer.

Now, UBCO researcher Mir Faizal and his international colleagues, Lawrence M. Krauss, Arshid Shabir and Francesco Marino, say that this just isn't possible.

The findings have been published in the Journal of Holography Applications in Physics, and they suggest that the universe is built on a type of understanding that exists beyond the reach of any algorithm.

“If such a simulation were possible, the simulated universe could itself give rise to life, which in turn might create its own simulation. This recursive possibility makes it seem highly unlikely that our universe is the original one, rather than a simulation nested within another simulation,” says Faizal.

The research looks at reality itself and how Einstein’s theory of relativity replaced Newtonian mechanics. Now, quantum mechanics has transformed our understanding again.

The latest theory revolves around quantum gravity and suggests that even space and time aren’t fundamental, they emerge from pure information.

“This idea was once thought to lie beyond the reach of scientific inquiry. However, our recent research has demonstrated that it can, in fact, be scientifically addressed,” Faizal says.

The team used powerful mathematical theorems—including Gödel’s incompleteness theorem—to prove that a complete and consistent description of everything requires what they call “non-algorithmic understanding.”

In other words, a computer follows recipes step by step, but some truths can only be grasped by an understanding that doesn't follow any steps.

“We have demonstrated that it is impossible to describe all aspects of physical reality using a computational theory of quantum gravity. Therefore, no physically complete and consistent theory of everything can be derived from computation alone; it requires a non-algorithmic understanding,” says Faizal.

Co-author Lawrence M. Krauss says the research has profound implications.

“The fundamental laws of physics cannot be contained within space and time, because they generate them. It has long been hoped, however, that a truly fundamental theory of everything could eventually describe all physical phenomena through computations grounded in these laws.

"Yet we have demonstrated that this is not possible. A complete and consistent description of reality requires something deeper—a form of understanding known as non-algorithmic understanding,” Krauss says.

According to Faizal, the team's conclusion marks an important scientific achievement.

“Any simulation is inherently algorithmic—it must follow programmed rules. But since the fundamental level of reality is based on non-algorithmic understanding, the universe cannot be, and could never be, a simulation,” says Faizal.