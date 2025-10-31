Kelowna News

Kelowna named UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy

Photo: Castanet FILE- Kelowna has been designated a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

Kelowna has been designated a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

It's Canada’s first city to receive this designation in the creative field of gastronomy, joining other cities in North America such as San Antonio, in the United States and Mérida in Mexico, according to a City of Kelowna media release issued Friday morning.

“Kelowna is honoured to be the first city in Canada designated as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy,” Mayor Tom Dyas said in the media release.

“This recognition confirms what those in the Okanagan Valley have known for decades — Kelowna is a world-class centre for agriculture, culinary arts, and beverages. These industries boost our vibrant local scene, strengthen our economy, and inspire others across the country. It is yet another reason for visitors to come to Kelowna, experience all our region has to offer, and sample the flavours of the Okanagan Valley for themselves.”

Westbank Chief Robert Louie said the traditional foods and medicines within the area reflect a deep connection and shared responsibility to the land and the water

“Joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network is an opportunity for the City of Kelowna to uphold this shared responsibility on a global scale by prioritizing protection of traditional foods, medicines, lands, and waters for generations to come," Louie said.

David Schimpky, director of secretariat, Canadian Commission for UNESCO, said the designation honours Kelowna's commitment to harnessing the creative field of gastronomy as a powerful driver of sustainable local development.

Crucially, joint efforts will be guided by the knowledge of the syilx people regarding the stewardship of lands and waters, and drive the development of equitable food systems and sustainable tourism that delivers shared economic benefits to the community.

"We enthusiastically welcome Kelowna into the network, where they will collaborate with their fellow UNESCO Creative Cities both in Canada and internationally,” said David Schimpky, director of secretariat, Canadian Commission for UNESCO.

Gastronomy is foundational to Kelowna’s economy, attracting over 2 million visitors each year and generating $1.17 billion in tourism revenue. The city is home to more than 500 restaurants, contributing $394 million annually. Local agriculture occupies over half of Kelowna’s land, adds $3.6 billion to the economy, and supports nearly 5,000 jobs.

Kelowna’s application for the UNESCO designation earlier this year was a collaborative effort supported by the City of Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, Tourism Kelowna and Okanagan College, with input from a wide range of industry professionals and community members, including growers, producers, chefs, business owners, not-for-profit organizations and technology companies.

Created in 2004, UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network is organized into eight fields, including architecture, crafts and folk art, design, film, gastronomy, literature, media arts, and music. Kelowna is the fifth city in Canada to join the network. The others are Quebec City (literature), Montreal (design), Toronto (media arts) and London (music).