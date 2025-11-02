Scouts Canada has a volunteer shortage in the Okanagan
Scouts in need of volunteers
Scouts Canada is calling for more volunteers to help meet growing demand from youth eager to join local programs in the Okanagan.
The co-ed organization, which serves youth aged five to 26, says some local groups have waitlists due to a shortage of adult volunteers.
“This is an exciting time to get involved in Scouting,” said Stephen Loney, volunteer national commissioner for Scouts Canada. “We have a revitalized team, an audacious mandate and thousands of youths in Canada waiting to start their Scouting adventures.”
Loney said the organization’s recent survey showed many Canadians are looking for meaningful ways to give back to their communities.
Volunteers support youth through outdoor adventures, leadership development and community projects. Parents who volunteer are guaranteed a spot for their children in local programs once screening is completed.
Those interested in volunteering can learn more and apply at scouts.ca/volunteer.
