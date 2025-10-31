Kelowna News

Kelowna senior sues city over flooding allegedly caused by plugged storm drain

Photo: Google Street View A Kelowna senior has sued the city over allegations that this storm drain was plugged and caused a flood, damaging his home.

A Kelowna senior is suing the City of Kelowna over damage alleged to have been caused by a plugged storm drain earlier this year.

In a lawsuit filed this week, Bruce Saarinen alleges the city was notified in November 2024 about a plugged and overflowing storm drain on Seaford Road.

He says a city employee told him in March 2025 that they had scheduled repairs to the drain, but no work took place before a storm on July 22.

“A rainfall occurred during the night, backing up the storm sewer, flooding the road and then water came roaring down our driveway and surrounded both sides of my home causing extensive damage,” the lawsuit says.

Saarinen is seeking just over $23,000 for repairs and cleanup.

“I am a 71 year old senior citizen who has been paying property taxes for over 40 years and very disappointed and disgusted with how the city has handled my claim,” Saarinen says in his lawsuit.

“The city is playing Russian roulette with people's home and not taking responsibility.”

The lawsuit claims Saarinen’s “numerous” phone calls and emails were not answered.

The claim says the city told him eight months was not enough time to complete repairs, yet after the flood on July 22, it took just seven days for the city to install a temporary fix to prevent more damage.

None of the allegations made in the lawsuit have been argued in court. The City of Kelowna will have 14 days to file a response after being served with the suit.