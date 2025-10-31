Kelowna senior sues city over flooding allegedly caused by plugged storm drain
City sued over storm drain
A Kelowna senior is suing the City of Kelowna over damage alleged to have been caused by a plugged storm drain earlier this year.
In a lawsuit filed this week, Bruce Saarinen alleges the city was notified in November 2024 about a plugged and overflowing storm drain on Seaford Road.
He says a city employee told him in March 2025 that they had scheduled repairs to the drain, but no work took place before a storm on July 22.
“A rainfall occurred during the night, backing up the storm sewer, flooding the road and then water came roaring down our driveway and surrounded both sides of my home causing extensive damage,” the lawsuit says.
Saarinen is seeking just over $23,000 for repairs and cleanup.
“I am a 71 year old senior citizen who has been paying property taxes for over 40 years and very disappointed and disgusted with how the city has handled my claim,” Saarinen says in his lawsuit.
“The city is playing Russian roulette with people's home and not taking responsibility.”
The lawsuit claims Saarinen’s “numerous” phone calls and emails were not answered.
The claim says the city told him eight months was not enough time to complete repairs, yet after the flood on July 22, it took just seven days for the city to install a temporary fix to prevent more damage.
None of the allegations made in the lawsuit have been argued in court. The City of Kelowna will have 14 days to file a response after being served with the suit.
More Kelowna News
- SD73 launches CEA trainingKamloops - 4:00 am
- Bike park expansion OK'dSicamous - 4:00 am
- Retiree helps scared kidsKelowna - 4:00 am
- Little moves, big differenceVolunteer Matters - 4:00 am
- The fate of Kelowna SpringsKelowna - 4:00 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$925,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Ruby Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library