Repeat Kelowna offender handed additional 10-month jail sentence for stealing truck, fleeing from police

Photo: File photo A long-time repeat offender was handed a 10-month jail sentence Thursday.

A long-time repeat offender who stole a truck, struck a police vehicle, and drove through a vineyard and into oncoming traffic while fleeing from police — all while out on bail — was given on additional 10 months of jail time Thursday.

Desiree Kovacs, 35, appeared in Kelowna court Thursday afternoon by way of video from jail for sentencing related to a crime spree that occurred in West Kelowna and Kelowna this past February.

Kovacs was out on bail at the time after she was previously arrested on drug trafficking and firearms charges dating back to 2021. She was sentenced to significant jail time on those charges earlier this month.

On the morning of Feb. 6, 2025, a West Kelowna resident left his truck running outside his home on Doucette Road and ran back inside to grab his wallet. He said when he returned five minutes later, the truck was gone.

Police were able to track the location of the stolen truck using SiriusXM satellite radio to Reekie Road in East Kelowna. Officers arrived at the rural home at about 9:15 a.m. and using helicopter surveillance, they saw a woman unloading items from the box of the pickup truck.

She then jumped in the truck and attempted to leave the property, but two police vehicles had blocked off the end of the driveway.

The driver of the truck tried to swerve around the police, but the back of the truck clipped one of the RCMP vehicles. No officers were injured in the crash. She then sped off through a vineyard and made it onto the nearby Pooley Road.

The RCMP helicopter was able to track the truck down Benvoulin Road and onto Byrns Road as the driver of the truck drove into oncoming lanes, forcing other drivers to swerve out of the way.

The truck finally came to a rest on Pacific Avenue around 10 a.m. and the woman driving fled into the nearby Capri Mall. Officers found the driver in the mall, who was identified as Kovacs, and she was arrested.

In a backpack and handbag she was carrying, police found a passport, birth certificate, driver's licences, a Big White pass, a Visa card and multiple debit cards — all belonging to different people.

She was also found with methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana and a bottle of vodka with about a quarter of the alcohol left. She's remained behind bars since her arrest.

Concurrent sentence sought

This past July, Kovacs pleaded guilty to motor vehicle theft, flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, breaching her release order by possessing alcohol and dealing with identity documents without a lawful excuse, which relates to the various IDs she was found carrying.

During sentencing submissions Thursday, Crown prosecutor Karla Dodds sought a total 10-month jail sentence for all the convictions, noting Kovacs' significant criminal record dating back to 2009.

While Kovacs' defence counsel Paul McMurray agreed a 10-month sentence would be appropriate, he asked Judge David Ruse to order the sentence be served concurrently to the sentence she's currently serving. This would effectively mean Kovacs would receive no additional jail time for the February 2025 crime spree.

In arguing for the concurrent sentence, McMurray pointed to Kovacs' horrendous upbringing in foster care after her parents died from overdoses, and Kovacs' own struggles with addiction for most of her life. He said Kovacs had done “reasonably well” on bail prior to her February 2025 arrest, and that a "significant relapse" in February had sent her back to her criminal behaviour.

But online court documents show this may not have been the case. She was charged this past June with three separate indictments stemming from alleged incidents in 2024, while she was on bail, which involve multiple charges for possession for the purpose of trafficking and possessing firearms.

The Crown has stayed one of the indictments, which involved drug charges from Lake Country, but drugs and firearms charges out of Kelowna remain outstanding. She's scheduled to plead guilty on those matters in December.

High risk to police, public

Ultimately, Ruse disagreed that Kovacs' new sentence should be served concurrently to the sentence she was handed a couple weeks ago, noting the two indictments related to incidents that occurred four years apart, and were not part of a related crime spree.

“The offences are serious. The theft of the vehicle, but in particular the flight from the police, and the dangerous driving in which you put members of the police and members of the public at risk, is significant," Ruse said.

"The potential for somebody to be hurt or killed in such a circumstance really mandates that I do not provide a concurrent sentence for this."

On Oct. 17, Kovacs was sentenced to a five-year sentence for the trafficking and firearms convictions, but with credit for time served, she was left with about three years and 10 months. With the sentence handed down Thursday, she has an additional 10 months to serve.

During the hearing, Kovacs apologized for her offending and apologized to the man whose truck she stole.

“I'll make you proud when I get out and I won't be back in the court, OK?” Kovacs told Ruse following sentencing.