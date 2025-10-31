Kelowna News

Kelowna teen's first words after life-saving brain surgery: 'did the Jays win?'

Jays rally around local teen

Photo: Contributed Austin Burd recovering from life-saving surgery

A Kelowna teenager, whose lifelong dream is to play baseball, is recovering in a Vancouver hospital bed following life-saving brain surgery Thursday.

And, his spirits were lifted today by a letter from his favourite team, the Toronto Blue Jays.

Austin (Ozzy) Burd’s dreams of playing baseball at a higher level were buoyed when he received a baseball scholarship from the University of Calgary.

But, the day before he was to leave for university in September, Burd went in for an MRI after being hit in the head with a baseball. The MRI showed what the family said was a 4-cm brain tumour.

Family members tell Castanet Austin underwent a 10-and-a-half hour surgery Wednesday at Vancouver General Hospital to remove the tumour, unsure whether he would be able to talk, or walk.

When he woke up, his first words to his dad - “did the Jays win?”

Not only did they win game five 6-1, but the team he has grown up cheering for wrote to him upon completion of the successful surgery.

“You have shown tremendous courage. We know your passion for baseball will continue to thrive and we encourage you to keep your head up,” the letter reads in part.

“Here is a quote from the great Cleveland pitcher Bob Feller, ‘every day is a new opportunity. You can build on yesterday’s success or put its failures behind and start over again. That’s the way life is, with a new game every day, and that’s the way baseball is.’”

Before his surgery, Austin had a chance to meet his coach and future teammates in Calgary where he hopes to resume his baseball journey at some point, and also had a chance to cheer on his beloved Blue Jays in Seattle during the American League Championship Series.