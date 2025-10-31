Kelowna News

Kelowna planning staff support proposed wine village in the McKinley area

Wine village recommended

Photo: Contributed Proposed wine village

A planned wine village near the McKinley Village has the support of city planning staff.

Now, it’s up to Kelowna city council to amend the zoning bylaw to make the proposal a reality.

The application from GGroup Developments president Andrew Gaucher is seeking a site specific zoning bylaw text amendment to allow for an alcohol production facility within the agriculture and rural residential zone.

The 4.86-hectare property is outside the ALR and is situated on Hilltown Drive within the McKinley neighbourhood.

“Currently vacant, the site is envisioned as a ‘wine village’ featuring a centralized manufacturing building and 15 to 20 individual tasting suites,” staff wrote in its report.

“The manufacturing facility would include a crush pad, custom filtration system and bottling line.

“Each tasting suite would contain its own alcohol production area and be leased to local vintners who must produce a minimum of 4,500 litres (approximately 500 cases of wine).”

Suites are expected to hold lounge endorsement licences allowing for onsite sales by the glass or bottle as well as food service.

Staff said the applicant intends to work with local vintners and farmers to establish shared manufacturing space.

The city’s agricultural advisory committee also recommended support for the application, but did state the the applicant should have a clear plan for how water and wastewater will be managed and recommended securing local grape production versus importing grapes from other areas.