Valene Johnson new board chair of Central Okanagan schools

Photo: School District 23 Valene Johnson was chosen to chair the Board of Education during its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, October, 29, 2025.

The Central Okanagan school board has a new chairperson.

Valene Johnson was chosen unanimously by her fellow trustees to head up the Board of Education for the next year during Wednesday night’s Annual General Meeting. She takes over as chair from longtime trustee Julia Fraser.

Johnson is a relatively new member of the board in School District 23, winning a seat in the 2022 BC municipal election.

During the AGM, trustees also chose Chantelle Desrosiers as vice-chair of the board, Lisa Guderyan to head up the Education and Student Services Committee, Wayne Broughton as chair of the Policy Committee and Julia Fraser as chair of the Finance and Planning Committee.

Broughton was selected as School District 23’s representative to the BC School Trustees Association Provincial Council and Fraser as the representative for the BC Public School Employers’ Association Representative Council.