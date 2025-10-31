Kelowna News
Okanagan Film Commission focuses on all things spooky, including makeup, props
Bringing Halloween to life
Contributed Okanagan Film and Animation Spotlight
Castanet has teamed up with the Okanagan Film Commission to bring viewers a series of videos designed to highlight the film and animation industry and the work that goes into making movie magic happen.
This time, we're shining the spotlight on Halloween.
In this episode, we explore all things spooky. Stay tuned for more behind-the-scenes insights into the growing film and animation scene in the Okanagan.
