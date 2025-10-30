Kelowna teens caught racing BMWs at 143 km/hr
Teens caught at 143 km/hr
A pair of BMWs, driven by two 17 year olds, were caught going more than double the speed limit in Kelowna.
RCMP say officers set up on Swamp Road, the site of a fatal crash earlier this year, saw the vehicles appearing to race each other on Oct. 23. They were clocked at 143 km/hr in the posted 60 km/hr zone.
The drivers were given tickets for excessive speed and driving without due care. Their vehicles were impounded for seven days and a high-risk driving review is underway at ICBC.
“Speeding continues to be one of the leading contributors to serious collisions. Our priority is to prevent harm and protect every road user,” says Sgt. Kyle Ushock of the Kelowna Municipal Traffic Unit.
The unit also paid special attention to the Rutland neighbourhood last week, issuing 18 tickets for speeding, two for speeding in a school zone, one for speeding in a construction zone and five others for violation tickets for other offences.
“The RCMP continues to prioritize road safety and encourages all motorists to adhere to posted speed limits and drive responsibly,” said police in a news release.
More Kelowna News
- Mounties seize 19 firearmsKamloops - 4:24 pm
- Dry January for home salesBC Interior - 4:08 pm
- Media harder to identify?BC - 3:46 pm
- Sloppy Epstein redactionsUnited States - 3:30 pm
- Bell Media cuts more jobsBusiness - 3:29 pm
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$608,900
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Ruby Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library