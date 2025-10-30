Kelowna News

Kelowna teens caught racing BMWs at 143 km/hr

Teens caught at 143 km/hr

Photo: RCMP Police say these two BMWs, driven by 17 year olds, were caught travelling more than double the speed limit on Kelowna's Swamp Road.

A pair of BMWs, driven by two 17 year olds, were caught going more than double the speed limit in Kelowna.

RCMP say officers set up on Swamp Road, the site of a fatal crash earlier this year, saw the vehicles appearing to race each other on Oct. 23. They were clocked at 143 km/hr in the posted 60 km/hr zone.

The drivers were given tickets for excessive speed and driving without due care. Their vehicles were impounded for seven days and a high-risk driving review is underway at ICBC.

“Speeding continues to be one of the leading contributors to serious collisions. Our priority is to prevent harm and protect every road user,” says Sgt. Kyle Ushock of the Kelowna Municipal Traffic Unit.

The unit also paid special attention to the Rutland neighbourhood last week, issuing 18 tickets for speeding, two for speeding in a school zone, one for speeding in a construction zone and five others for violation tickets for other offences.

“The RCMP continues to prioritize road safety and encourages all motorists to adhere to posted speed limits and drive responsibly,” said police in a news release.