Burne Park just one of several parks to open in Kelowna

Cindy White

Kids from the nearby St. Joseph Elementary School were the first to try out the amenities in Kelowna’s newest community park.

Burne Park, located at 854 Burne Ave., is the latest in a series of new or refurbished green spaces opened in the city recently.

“This park was partially funded through development cost charges, which ensures as Kelowna grows, new development pays its fair share towards the infrastructure and amenities that our residents value,” said Mayor Tom Dyas before he cut a ceremonial red ribbon.

Burne Park makes up a significant segment of the Lower Mill Creek Linear Park Strategic Plan. Valued at $1.5 million, it is funded in part by park Development Cost Charges (DCCs). Channel work next to the property was funded in part by a $22 million grant from the federal government.

The new public amenity occupies land where four older rental houses once stood.

“Seeing what exactly is created in that particular area, to me, proves the direction that we’re trying to take in advancing within our community that we are on the right path,” said the mayor.

Dyas added as Kelowna continues to grow, the city’s priority is to create public spaces that make daily life better for residents.

“Burne Park gives families a place to connect, children a place to play, and neighbours a reason to gather. These investments strengthen our neighbourhoods, support active living, and reflect our ongoing commitment to building a livable city for everyone.”

Three more parks are in the planning stages and should open in the next few years. The city is asking for public input through its website about a new park along Casorso Road and upgrades to Barlee Park and Walrod Park.

“As part of the DCC program and accelerating some of the capital projects and the park construction, engagement is being bundled together along with delivery to keep up with a lot of the density that is happening in the community,” said Keith Pinkoski, senior project landscape architect at the City of Kelowna.

Residents have until November 23rd to give feedback on Casorso, Barlee and Walrod parks.