Kelowna News
Delays on Highway 97 near Kelowna's Landmark District
Delays on Highway 97
Photo: Google Maps
Highway 97 is backed up near the Landmark District
It is slow going on Highway 97 in front of the Landmark District.
Drivers tell Castanet that eastbound traffic on the highway is crawling between Gordon Drive and Spall Road.
Westbound traffic is mostly unaffected by a motor vehicle incident near the Spall Road intersection.
Drivers should expect delays while travelling through the area.
More Kelowna News
RECENT STORIES
- RCMP Musical Ride comingOsoyoos - 2:57 pm
- Cops raid 'problem' homeWest Kelowna - 2:50 pm
- Métis project set for fall?Kamloops - 2:31 pm
- Terrorist jailed for 16 yearsCalgary - 2:11 pm
- Killer back to court in MarchKelowna - 1:56 pm
Real Estate
2529 Thacker Drive
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$919,000
more details
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$919,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Ruby Kelowna BC SPCA >
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net