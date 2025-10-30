Kelowna News

Delays on Highway 97 near Kelowna's Landmark District

Delays on Highway 97

Photo: Google Maps Highway 97 is backed up near the Landmark District

It is slow going on Highway 97 in front of the Landmark District.

Drivers tell Castanet that eastbound traffic on the highway is crawling between Gordon Drive and Spall Road.

Westbound traffic is mostly unaffected by a motor vehicle incident near the Spall Road intersection.

Drivers should expect delays while travelling through the area.