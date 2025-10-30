Kelowna News

Kelowna RCMP announce arrests, drug busts in Rutland

Police busy in Rutland

Photo: RCMP Police are announcing multiple arrests and busts in Rutland.

The Kelowna RCMP say they have been busy with proactive policing in Rutland.

Mounties say they made “several” arrests last week with “significant” seizures totalling 750 grams of narcotics, contraband cigarettes, weapons, cash and three vehicles.

RCMP say one of the arrests saw a driver flee a traffic stop and crash through a fence and into a ditch. After a foot chase, the unnamed male suspect was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and resisting police.

Police say the suspect was carrying a “substantial” quantity of cocaine and fentanyl. He was released on bail and returns to court on Nov. 6.

“The Crime Reduction Unit is taking a proactive and visible approach to tackling crime and social disorder in the Rutland community,” says Cpl. Michael Gauthier, community liaison officer for Rutland.

“Whether in uniform, on bikes, or in plainclothes, our officers are actively engaging with residents and businesses in Rutland to listen, respond, and make a meaningful impact.”

The news release comes amid growing frustration in Rutland from residents who say street issues and property crime is out of control in the neighbourhood.