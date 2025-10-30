Former Kelowna radio station building demolished
Former radio station razed
The building that once housed CKOV and most recently the Lizard and Beach Radio is rubble today.
The Jim Pattison-owned radio station at Lakeshore and Cook roads, which opened in the summer of 1982 has been demolished to make way for a six-storey, 103-unit mixed-use rental development.
A demolition permit for the site was issued in September.
City council approved rezoning of the property in November of last year and gave unanimous support for a development permit in May of this year.
When complete, the building will feature 103 rentals including 67 one bedroom, 31 two bedroom and five three bedroom suites. There will be parking for 117 vehicles plus 42 long-term and 14 short-term bicycle stalls.
A total of 17 new trees will be planted on the property along with 32 trees within the riparian area adjacent to the development.
The building will also include a lounge, fitness area, community garden, rooftop kitchen and seating area and a pool.
Actual construction will begin once a building permit has been issued.
