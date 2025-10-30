Kelowna News

2025 Poppy campaign launched from new home of Kelowna Legion Branch 26

New Legion now open

Cindy White

The 2025 Poppy Campaign launched Thursday morning at the new home of Kelowna’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 26.

It has been a two-year journey to get into the new building. The old building had to be abandoned after it was deemed uninhabitable, after digging began next door for the foundations for the new downtown campus of UBC Okanagan.

“UBC Properties Trust bought that building and the building had to be torn down. It was just too old,” said Branch 26 president Jim White.

“We bought this building and did a major renovation in it – two kitchens and all the renovations for the parking lot and downstairs, with a lot of help by the members and a lot of work by Ledcor Construction. They’re the ones that put it together.”

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas was presented with the first official poppy of the campaign. He had high praise for the new location.

“They have done a beautiful job with this Legion,” he said. “Out of those uncertain changes at the beginning has come something that has worked out to be a definite positive.”

The old Legion building, at the corner of Bertram Street and Doyle Avenue, wasn’t the only one affected by the construction of the new downtown UBC Okanagan Campus. Several other nearby buildings sustained cracks, including Hagraft-Wilson Place. Residents of that subsidized housing complex were forced out of their homes.

BC Properties Trust and Pathways Abilities Society, which operated Hadgraft-Wilson Place, announced last month that a new 69-unit apartment building would be going up near the Capri Centre.

The new Royal Canadian Legion Branch 26 is located at the corner of Ethel Street and Wilson Avenue.

Money raised through the 2025 Poppy Campaign supports veterans and their families. White said that Kelowna residents are some of the most generous in the country.