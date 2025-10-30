Kelowna News

Penticton, Vernon chambers join forces with Kelowna, Westside organizations

Four chambers work as one

Photo: Contributed The Okanagan’s four chamber leaders, Vernon’s Sonja Harkness, Westside’s Bryan Fitzpatrick, Penticton’s Jordan Knox and Kelowna’s Derek Gratz, meeting earlier this week.

Okanagan chambers of commerce believe there is strength in numbers—and a new name.

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce and Greater Westside Board of Trade signed a memorandum of understanding in June 2023, and now two more valley chambers have joined the fold.

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce have signed the memorandum as well, and the expanded working group will be known as Okanagan Business Advisory Council, or OBAC.

“It’s critical for our member businesses,” Penticton chamber president Jordan Knox said in a press release, “to have as much weight as possible behind us when we send messages to the governments working with us on our members’ interests—whether municipal, regional, provincial or national.”

The Kelowna chamber is hosting its annual policy development forum in Kelowna on Nov. 13, and members of all four chambers will be in attendance to debate and determine policy directions for 2026.

“It’s clear we’re more effective together when we petition elected officials at all levels for change,” Kelowna chamber president Derek Gratz said. “We’re pleased to welcome both chambers to our joint efforts.”