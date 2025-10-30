Kelowna News

Kelowna band Nightshades wrapping up big year with their biggest show

Photo: Nightshades From left, Caleb McAlpine, Nathanael Sherman, Dylan Ranney and Andrew Judah

It's been a very busy year for Kelowna band Nightshades.

The four-member band has been making big waves in the Kelowna music scene since forming in 2023, releasing their first album Reducer last year.

But band members Nathanael Sherman, Andrew Judah, Caleb McAlpine and Dylan Ranney have been playing together in some fashion for many years, while also pursuing solo projects.

For several years, the band has made a tradition of isolating themselves away in a cabin for a handful of days in January to write new material, and this past six-day trip to the South Okanagan was particularly fruitful.

“We wanted to finish our second album, and ended up with two albums worth of material. [The cabin trip] gives us the chance to steep, you're just in a stew there,” band member Caleb McAlpine told Castanet.

“We would be doing about 16 hours of music a day for six days. It was relentless ... and you just end up in such a pleasant, dissociative state that artistically, creatively, musically, none of us can really manufacture by doing something like meeting once a week for three hours. It's a snowball effect.

“The momentum builds confidence too. So you start to become a bit more sure of all of your choices, for better, for worse.”

This year has seen Nightshades play shows across British Columbia, from the Lower Mainland to Vancouver Island to the Kootenays to the Central Interior.

They released their second album Inside Joke this past July, holding their album release party at Red Bird Brewing.

And after releasing Open Secret earlier this month, they're capping off their big year with their biggest show ever this weekend at the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country.

“The space is small enough to be intimate and to sound really good, and large enough to still create a bit of a spectacle. And when you're sitting down for a show, you want to be dynamic,” McAlpine said.

“We're putting together a much more deliberate tip-to-tail kind of show where all the details are pretty meticulously arranged. For us it's the celebration of this whole year.”

With every member of the band playing multiple instruments and taking on lead vocals, McAlpine describes a Nightshades show as a “bit of a jigsaw puzzle.”

“Nearly every song, there's an instrument change,” he said. “Everyone takes a turn adding their own colour to the band's sound. If you're a restless listener and you like a night of variety, it's kind of a mixtape, because there's so many different distinct expressions of music.”

McAlpine added that he's particularly excited for Chloe Davidson, Kansas Lee and Kailee Duggan opening the show. The three Okanagan singer-songwriters usually perform solo, but they'll be teaming up for the first time Saturday.

Tickets for the show can be found here, while Nightshades' three albums can be found streaming on all the major streaming services. Inside Joke is also available on vinyl.