Surgeons at Kelowna General Hospital excited to start using new robotic assisted surgical system

KGH robot ready for action

Cindy White

The excitement is palpable when you talk to the surgical staff at Kelowna General Hospital.

They are about to officially launch a new Robotic Assisted Surgical System, the first of its kind in the B.C. Interior. Using a console connected to robotic arms, surgeons can deploy instruments in a way that they haven’t been able to do before.

“With more mobility, more precision and in fact, better optics while using them than we’ve ever had access to before, allowing us to operate in tight places, in fairly difficult to visualize areas and do precise surgery in a way that benefits the patient both from direct surgical results and also decreasing the complications that they have to endure,” explained Dr. Maurice Blitz, head of the surgery department at KGH.

Nicknamed Vinni, the system is not a replacement for human hands; it just makes surgery easier and less invasive. The system is a vast improvement on the current instruments, which Dr. Blitz described as sticks with scissors or graspers at the end.

“Now, all of a sudden, our instruments have wrists and elbows. So, we can do many more degrees of movement, allowing us to do more intricate things in more confined spaces, more precisely,” he said.

The equipment was purchased with the help of the KGH Foundation’s $40 million Closer to Home campaign.

“It’s been, probably, in the works for many years, five-plus years. And it’s really been in the last two or three years, since the foundation has come on board, that the community has come to the table and helped raise the dollars to allow us to purchase,” said Bev Sieker, clinical operations director of the perioperative program, at KGH.

Staff have been training on Vinni since it arrived in September, and are set to start using the robot during surgeries next week.

The KGH Foundation has raised nearly $35 million towards its $40 million goal. The funding for Vinni is just one of many ways the foundation is supporting advancements at Kelowna General Hospital.

“From the very beginning, this campaign has been about people — about the power of community — not just numbers,” shares Allison Young, CEO of the KGH Foundation. “The $40 million will continue to be a game changer, but its true impact lies in what it represents: a community united in meeting the needs of health care close to home.”

The introduction of the Robotic Assisted Surgical System is a $12 million investment and the KGH Foundation raised $6 million in order to make the acquisition possible.