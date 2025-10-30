Kelowna News

Patient reviews used to rank B.C. hospitals offer important insight, says think tank

Ranking hospitals by review

Photo: Colin Dacre Kelowna General Hospital.

Canadians turn to Google reviews for everything from where to eat to which mechanic to trust. But when it comes to hospitals, choice is not an option.

Even so, thousands of reviews are left for health facilities across the country, and they paint a picture of what patients really think. One organization suggests those in charge may want to start reading.

Right-leaning think tank SecondStreet.org used Google scores to rank 83 hospitals across Canada.

Locally, Kelowna General Hospital placed in the top 20 nationwide for patient satisfaction, ranking 19th with a score of 3.31 out of five.

That’s slightly lower than their four-year average of 3.36 between 2019 and 2023. Within B.C., the hospital ranked fifth, behind first place Mount Saint Joseph, St. Paul’s, Vancouver General, and Lions Gate.

Across all hospitals, however, the picture is less flattering. The national average rating was just 2.91 out of five, a figure SecondStreet.org president Colin Craig compared to “a restaurant most people wouldn’t dine at.”

“When you sift through the comments, Canadians are overwhelmingly upset about long wait times,” Craig said. “There are compliments too, but overall the scores are shockingly low.”

Craig said hospitals that performed better could offer lessons to struggling facilities.

“Alternatively, Canadian hospitals could look to better-performing European hospitals for solutions,” he said.

To read the full report, click here.