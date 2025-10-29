Kelowna News
Power restored to 919 homes near downtown Kelowna
Power fully restored
Photo: FortisBC
Wednesday's power outage marked in red.
UPDATE: 4:35 p.m.
Power has been restored to the 919 homes that have been in the dark Wednesday afternoon.
While FortisBC earlier suggested that nearly 600 of the homes would have to wait until 8 p.m. for power to return, Fortis' outage map now shows power has been restored to all impacted homes as of 4:30 p.m.
ORIGINAL: 3:30 p.m.
Nearly 1,000 homes have been without power near downtown Kelowna Wednesday afternoon.
According to FortisBC, the outage began just before 2 p.m., impacting 919 homes, bordered by Gordon Drive, Clement Avenue and Bernard Avenue.
The cause of the outage is not known at this time, but Fortis estimates power will be back on by 4:15 p.m.
