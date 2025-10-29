Kelowna News

Ambitious plans for major conference centre revealed in Kelowna

Photo: Arcadis Plans unveiled for new Kelowna Conference Centre

An ambitious plan for a large conference centre in Kelowna has been unveiled.

Al Hildebrandt, president of Impact UPstream Ventures and project developer, is looking for funding for a conference centre and hotel on property now housing the Kelowna Events Centre on Harvey Avenue.

The vision includes 80,000 square feet of dedicated conference space with two large conference areas each accommodating 1,500 people, a 300 room hotel and a restaurant.

Hildebrandt bought the property in 2023 and produced plans for a mixed-use commercial and condo development, but those plans were quickly scrapped.

“The whole investment market and condo market went sour at the end of 2023 and 2024 and unless you had a ton of money to put in yourself, you weren’t able to get the pre-sales to build it,” Hildebrandt told Castanet News.

“So, we thought about it for about a year and we said Kelowna is really missing a conference centre.”

“There has not been significant conference space built in the city since the Delta was built in 1992.”

Done right, Hildebrandt believes a significant conference centre would put Kelowna on the map for large conferences and conventions, on the same level as places like Halifax, Niagara Falls and Victoria.

“We have everything possible people would want to come for and an international airport to get them here.

“The shoulder season, quarter one and quarter four are the slowest for hotels and most conferences are held during those times.”

Hildebrandt said a conference centre of this size would also benefit hotels in the area.

“Our current plan is for a 300 room hotel, but if you are bringing in 1,500 people for a conference which can’t be done now, they have to go someplace.”

The plan is still in its infancy and will require funding and support from various levels of government including the city and other community groups, who Hildebrandt said are in support of the idea.

He hopes to have a formal impact study done within the next few months to prove out the concept.

“No one has done a study on the tourism impact. Meetings and conferences are big business and we’re not getting those.

“People want to come here but if it's an event for more than 500 people, you’d be hard pressed to find the space.”