Kelowna Hockey Fest raises over $30,000 for local families and youth

Photo: Contributed 2025 Kelowna Hockey Fest, Coach Chippy with a fan

This year's Kelowna Hockey Fest raised $30,000 for the YMCA of Southern Interior BC, organizers announced Wednesday.

The annual festival returned to Prospera Place Aug. 23, drawing more than 3,000 attendees for a full day of hockey, family fun, and community spirit.

“It’s amazing to see how much Kelowna Hockey Fest has grown in just one year,” said Tammie Watson, vice president of marketing & philanthropy, YMCA of Southern Interior BC.

“What started as a new community event has already become a powerful force for good, helping even more local children, youth, and families access life-changing programs, from swimming lessons and mental health supports to youth employment training and academic success initiatives. The continued generosity of everyone involved in our community is truly making a lasting impact.”

The day featured a star lineup of NHL players, coaches, and hockey personalities, including Jessica Campbell, Shea Weber, Duncan Keith, Brayden and Luke Schenn, Tanner Jeannot, Logan Stankoven, Ethan Bear, Tij Iginla, Max Graham, and social media influencer Coach Chippy.

Funds were raised through Pro Game ticket sales, an online 50/50 raffle, a silent auction hosted by Players Choice Sports, and special draws like the Jersey Off the Back Raffle, where fans received game-worn, autographed jerseys.

All proceeds will support YMCA programs including Beyond the Bell, the Young Parent Program, Okanagan Swims, and youth employment training, helping local children and families access essential supports.