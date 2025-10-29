Kelowna News

Kelowna RCMP adds two new School Resource Officers

More officers in schools

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Cst. Ian Lampshire and Cst. Ramnit Lally are the newest Kelowna RCMP School Resource Officers.

The Kelowna RCMP School Resource Officers program is expanding.

Two more officers are joining the program, a branch of the RCMP Community Safety Unit. They work closely with students, staff and families at local schools.

“We’re not just here in uniform, we’re here to connect, support, and be part of the school community as mentors, listeners, and teammates,” says Cst. Ramnit Lally and Cst. Ian Lampshire, Kelowna RCMP’s newest SROs. “We love working with young people and couldn’t be more excited to be joining the school community.”

Each of the SROs is assigned to specific schools, so students and officers can build connections.

“The SRO program is all about building trust and open communication between police and students. Our SROs aren’t just here for safety, they’re here to be part of the school community,” said Kelowna RCMP in a news release.

The additional SRO members are being welcomed by the Central Okanagan School District.

“Our long-standing relationship with the RCMP and SROs has been a vital partnership ensuring the safety and support of our students, staff and communities. Just as important, our SROs are here to build meaningful connections with students,” said School District 23 superintendent Jon Rever.

The pair will be teaming up with teachers, parents and community groups to help encourage positive choices for students, both in and out of the classroom. They’ll also participate in school activities, including safety presentations and the occasional floor hockey game.

Kelowna RCMP added that it “looks forward to the continued success of the SRO program and encourages students and families to reach out, say hello, and get to know their local officers.”

School District 23 said that Cst. Lampshire is assigned to schools in the central area of Kelowna, while Cst. Lally is assigned to the Rutland family of schools.