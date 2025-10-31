Kelowna News

Season of Giving Calendar Raffle returns to Kelowna

Raffle supporting local kids

Photo: Contributed Calendars now on sale

The Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise is bringing back its 5th Annual Season of Giving – 12 Days of Prizes Calendar Raffle, a holiday event that’s all about giving back to the community.

This year’s raffle features 81 prizes worth over $37,000, with odds of just one-in-58 to win. Prizes include dining, theatre, and golf experiences, spa visits, hotel stays, grocery gift cards, and cash prizes of up to $3,000.

The fundraiser sold out last year and has already raised $548,000 over the past four years. All proceeds will once again support the Child & Youth Advocacy Centre of Kelowna (CYAC) and Rotary community projects.

“Thanks to the incredible generosity of our presenting sponsor, Business Finders Canada, all proceeds go directly to supporting the Child & Youth Advocacy Centre of Kelowna (CYAC) and Rotary initiatives, making a meaningful impact for our community’s most vulnerable,” said Randall Bamford, project lead.

The CYAC provides a safe and supportive space for children and youth who have experienced abuse or neglect.

“We have three to four new children walk through our doors each week,” said CYAC executive director Ginny Becker. “Every calendar sold helps ensure that we can meet them with the care they need and deserve.”

Calendars are on sale now for $20 through Dec. 21 (or until sold out) at Save-On-Foods locations from Lake Country to West Kelowna. Shoppers can buy them at the cashier or Service Desk, and Rotarians will also be selling calendars at local holiday markets and craft fairs. More details here.