Kelowna News

Lime Scooters offering up free helmets, discounted rides with safety initiative

Get a free helmet today

Photo: Rob Gibson Lime Scooters is offering helmets in Kelowna as part of its new safety campaign.

The company behind the green scooters that zip around Kelowna is launching a new safety campaign, and anyone who needs a new helmet or wants a discount for their next ride may want to tune in.

Starting Wednesday, riders who snap a selfie wearing a helmet with a Lime e-scooter and submit the photo to the company will receive a 50 per cent discount on their next ride. Kelowna residents can also head over to the bus loop on Queensway today between 9 a.m. and noon, then 1p.m. to 4 p.m., and get a free helmet as part of the campaign.

"Safety is always front of mind for Lime and we want it to always be front of mind for riders too. We’re excited to try and think up creative and fun ways to incentivize riding safe and obeying the rules of the road," Clare Laverty, Community Engagement Leader at Lime Canada said in a media release.

"This campaign turns a safety measure into a fun, rewarding experience. This is our way of celebrating responsible riders and reinforcing our commitment to community safety through engaging innovation. It’s a win-win: ride safe, and save money on your next trip."

Lime cities participating in the Helmet Selfie campaign include Vancouver, Port Moody, Coquitlam, New Westminster, Richmond, Kelowna, Edmonton, Vaughan, Ajax, and Mississauga.