Lime Scooters offering up free helmets, discounted rides with safety initiative
Get a free helmet today
The company behind the green scooters that zip around Kelowna is launching a new safety campaign, and anyone who needs a new helmet or wants a discount for their next ride may want to tune in.
Starting Wednesday, riders who snap a selfie wearing a helmet with a Lime e-scooter and submit the photo to the company will receive a 50 per cent discount on their next ride. Kelowna residents can also head over to the bus loop on Queensway today between 9 a.m. and noon, then 1p.m. to 4 p.m., and get a free helmet as part of the campaign.
"Safety is always front of mind for Lime and we want it to always be front of mind for riders too. We’re excited to try and think up creative and fun ways to incentivize riding safe and obeying the rules of the road," Clare Laverty, Community Engagement Leader at Lime Canada said in a media release.
"This campaign turns a safety measure into a fun, rewarding experience. This is our way of celebrating responsible riders and reinforcing our commitment to community safety through engaging innovation. It’s a win-win: ride safe, and save money on your next trip."
Lime cities participating in the Helmet Selfie campaign include Vancouver, Port Moody, Coquitlam, New Westminster, Richmond, Kelowna, Edmonton, Vaughan, Ajax, and Mississauga.
More Kelowna News
- Toys 'R' Us seeks protectionBusiness - 2:21 pm
- Port lawsuit can proceedPrince Rupert - 2:09 pm
- Eby wants loopholes closedBC - 2:07 pm
- $300k grant funds availableVernon - 2:00 pm
- Killed man feared a 'hit' Prince Rupert - 1:56 pm
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$924,900
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Ruby Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library