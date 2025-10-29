Kelowna News

Wind and rain in the Halloween night forecast for the Okanagan

Blustery Halloween forecast

Photo: Kathy Michaels FILE- 2023 Halloween conditions were windy. The same is expected this year.

Little ghouls and goblins across the Okanagan should be prepared to batten down the hatches on Halloween, with conditions expected to be blustery.

Ken Dosanjh, meteorologist for Environment Canada, said the wind and rain are in the forecast across the valley, with the former being the most notable challenge to trick-or-treaters.

“On Friday, we are anticipating another fall system to hit the coast and it will (bring) moderate to heavy rain,” Dosanjh said, adding that 30 to 50 mm of rain is in the Lower Mainland forecast.

“As the system traverses into the Interior, we can anticipate a chance of showers... but winds will start to pick up during the prime trick or treat hours.”

Dosanjh said that the temperatures will start out quite seasonal but as the wind sweeps over the region, conditions will warm.

“As you move into Friday night, the increased shower activity will occur, but that will also bring moderate to strong, southerly winds,” he said. “So as we move into Saturday, we will anticipate temperatures to actually rise well above normal, around five degrees above normal for Saturday.”

Conditions may change, but he said the wind is likely to occur so anyone with loose decorations affixed to their homes may want to secure what’s on offer.

It also may be worthwhile to rainproof costumes, just in case the showers strengthen.

Overall, he said, it’s pretty good news that there will be some rain as the dry season is persisting. To date, the Central and South Okanagan have seen precipitation at around 70 to 80 per cent of normal.

Vernon is drier with rainfall so far only 47 per cent of normal and Kamloops is only 20 per cent of normal.