Kelowna News

Kelowna man captures what at first looks like a kangaroo on his security video

Mystery animal on video

Rob Gibson

A Kelowna man recently captured something spooky on his security camera.

"We're just hoping maybe someone out there will say, yeah, that's my missing kangaroo," said Jamie Tanner

Tanner tells Castanet he lives near Kelowna General Hospital, and the other night he spotted what looked like the shadow of a kangaroo passing in front of his security camera.

Kelowna is not known as a kangaroo hotbed, so at first, Tanner thought perhaps one got away from the Kangaroo farm out by the airport, or there must be another explanation.

"At first, I thought it was a deer. I've seen deer back there before, but then when I saw the dragging tail, that's not a deer," Tanner says.

The animal did not cooperate and walk directly in front of the camera, leaving only the shadow of a large pair of ears and what looks like a long tail before it walked out of the frame.

"We're seeing some bits of the shadow. But then we see a dragging tail, and did you see the dragging tail with the white tip, something at the end there? What has ears like that but drags a long tail?"

Tanner says the video was taken at 3:12 a.m. and the mystery left him scratching his head, trying to figure out what it could be.

After ruling out a hoax, a kangaroo and a deer, Tanner thinks he's identified the mystery animal.

"I think it's a cat," he said.

What do you think it is? Send us your best guess to [email protected]