Kelowna News

Kelowna man ordered to pay partial vet bills after deadly dog attack

Ordered to pay vet bills

Photo: File photo A Kelowna woman sued her neighbour after her dog was fatally attacked.

A B.C. civil resolution tribunal has ordered a Kelowna man to pay some of the veterinary bills a neighbour incurred after his golden retrievers attacked her chihuahua.

Jade McCullough filed a small claims suit against Joshua Roberge after the death of her dog, Pina.

At the time of the incident, the parties’ backyards shared a property line and fence.

McCullough claimed she had let Pina out into her yard. She briefly stepped inside her house and then heard dogs yelping. When she went back outside, she found Pina in the neighbour’s yard being attacked by the respondent’s three golden retrievers.

McCullough contended that Pina was pulled through a hole in the fence by the other dogs before running back onto her property through the same hole.

The tribunal member who oversaw the case, Maria Montgomery, ruled that it could not be established how Pina got into the neighbour’s yard. She also noted that while a Regional District of Central Okanagan animal control officer later declared Roberge’s dogs aggressive, a veterinarian who had treated the pets numerous times described them as “well mannered” and said they had not exhibited any tendencies towards aggression.

“I note that the applicant did not provide any evidence of previous aggressive behaviour. She provided videos in which the dogs can be heard barking from her yard. I note that barking alone is not necessarily aggressive and there is no obvious aggression in the video.” wrote the adjudicator.

However, Montgomery did accept video and photographic evidence from McCullough showing broken fence panels and space under the fence. “The golden retrievers’ paws, faces and muzzles are visibly protruding through the fence,” she wrote.

Due to that evidence, Montgomery determined that Roberge had, at times, failed to keep his dogs within a fenced enclosure as required by the RDCO dog bylaw.

In the end, Montgomery awarded McCullough half of what she was seeking.

She ordered Roberge to pay half the $4,490.90 in veterinary bills incurred to treat Pina before her death. She did not allow a $178.08 claim for a clay pawprint memorial to the dead dog.