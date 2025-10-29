Kelowna News

Another Rutland resident rattled about street disorder

'Something has to change'

Madison Reeve

Another Rutland resident says crime in his neighbourhood has reached alarming levels, with thefts, vandalism, and property damage becoming a regular occurrence.

Rob Murphy has lived in a condo building along Froelich Road for three years and tells Castanet that while there was a brief period of improvement on the streets, the situation has once again deteriorated.

"Even worse than what we had expected,” Murphy said.

“We’re seeing a lot more tagging, a lot more break and enters, a lot more fires again, petty crimes, thefts. Had a generator stolen at the back of my truck right here in this neighbourhood. That’s only recent. Had propane tanks stolen off trailers. You know, it’s non-stop.”

Murphy first spoke with Castanet in March, when he raised similar concerns about the safety of his community. Eight months later, he says little has changed.

He’s calling on the city and RCMP to step up their presence in Rutland and improve response times.

“We probably need more RCMP members, we probably need more bylaw, but we certainly need more enforcement of the rules that already exist. I understand that services are stretched, but maybe we need to get some more services," he said.

“I think it’s an issue across the country, and for us, Rutland probably has more of an issue than other parts of Kelowna,” he said. “But something has to change in the big picture, not just at a municipal level.”

Murphy also suspects the relocation of the social services office to the Highway 33 and Dougall Road in April 2023 has not helped the situation.

Residents speaking up

Castanet has been inundated with complaints in recent weeks from residents of Rutland who are frustrated with the perceived decline of the neighbourhood.

David Agnew, 67, a longtime Rutland resident said he had his life threatened while walking home from the store on Oct. 14. Karlie Sanderson, another longtime resident, complained last week about a recent rash of suspicious fires in the neighbourhood along with a rise in property crime.

The Kelowna RCMP has been trying to boost its profile in Rutland recently by adding resources to the community policing office. The detachment’s crime reduction unit has also expanded operations outside the downtown core.

On the city’s side, the municipality has provided funding to get a Rutland on-call team off the ground that follows the model of the Downtown Kelowna red-shirt team. Staff members patrol the neighbourhood and move people along if need be, clean up messes and contact police and bylaw.

Despite the ongoing challenges, Murphy says he remains hopeful and plans to stay in the community.

“I’m still going to live here, absolutely,” he said. “I think that it’s only a matter of time that it will get better, hopefully with some changes in government, with more people becoming involved, we’ll be able to take care of it a little better.”

Murphy says he wants city leaders to take a closer look at what residents in Rutland are dealing with.

"Would there be more response if it was happening in other parts of Kelowna — where the mayor lives and where the councillors live, in the high-end parts of Kelowna? Would it be tolerated as much? That’s my question, and I don’t think so.”