Rotary Centre for the Arts welcomes multi-Juno winning jazz pianist Andy Milne and Unison to Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Jazz Pianist Andy Milne and UNISON to Kelowna

The Rotary Centre for the Arts (RCA) will welcome acclaimed jazz pianist Andy Milne and his trio Unison to the Mary Irwin Theatre on Nov. 8.

A three-time JUNO Award winner, Milne has been at the forefront of creative jazz for more than 30 years, celebrated for his innovative collaborations with dancers, poets, visual artists, and musicians across genres.

His latest album, Time Will Tell, was nominated for the 2024 JUNO Award for Jazz Album of the Year.

“The trio displays limitless creativity as they explore rich sonic textures and rhythmic depth in Milne’s emotionally complex compositions,” said Andrew Stauffer, theatre programming director at the RCA.

“These players are versatile, innovative, and simply a delight to experience.”

With Unisom, Milne revisits his first musical love — the piano trio — blending intimacy, groove, and texture. He is joined by longtime collaborator John Hébert on bass and Kush Abadey on drums.

The group’s debut album, The reMission (Sunnyside Records), earned the 2021 JUNO Award for Jazz Album of the Year: Group.

Tickets are on sale now for RCA Theatre Members, with 30% off for ages 30 and under.

To learn more or purchase tickets, visit: rotarycentreforthearts.com/events/event/RCAAndyMilne25