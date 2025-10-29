Kelowna News

U.S. firm's Canadian operations made it the 'clear' choice to run Kelowna's Prospera place, says city staff

'It was a clear decision'

City officials say the choice was clear, Oak View Group Canada was the best choice to operate Prospera Place into the future.

“It was a clear decision from the team that reviewed it,” said Derek Edstrom, divisional director of partnership and investments.

OVG Canada was the top contender of those who responded to an request for proposals when the city pared down its short list to three prospective operators earlier this year.

ASM Global and current owner-operator GSL were ranked second and third respectively.

“I think what is really interesting is when you look at who manages facilities in Canada, OVG Canada has the most seats.

“You also have to look at the quality of facilities they are running in Canada.”

These include owning and operating TD Coliseum in Hamilton which recently underwent a $280 million renovation, Canada Life Place in London, Ont., WFCU Center in Windsor, Ont. and both the SOEC and trade and convention centre in Penticton.

During the bid process, Vancouver-based GSL Group was urging Kelowna to "buy Canadian" when selecting its arena operator. The city's selection of the Oak View Group, a U.S. giant, has sparked debate in online comment sections, but Edstrom emphasized the city is dealing with the company's Canadian division, OVG Canada.

“It’s a very specialized area and Oak View Group Canada is who we are dealing with.”

While the city made the announcement Monday selecting OVG to operate the building after 2029, a final contract has not yet been signed, something Edstrom said is just a formality at this point.

“There is a framework in place. It’s not a concern for us.

“We are looking at industry standard agreements.”

He expects the contract to be finalized in the next month or so.

Edstrom expects the deal with OVG will greatly improve the city’s entertainment landscape.

“The one thing that’s of primary importance to us is we want to have a highly animated facility with more lights on during the year and we believe OVG Canada will deliver that experience for our citizens.

“From our conversations through the proposal process, OVG Canada intends to make this arena shine as an entertainment hub.

They have plans to make improvements from day one.

“Their primary focus (upon taking over operations) will initially be on making sure the guest experience meets their standards," said Edstrom.

“What they would like to do is modernize some of the public spaces and also to make sure the food and beverage offerings are improved to their standards as well.”

Oak View Group will take over operation from GSL when the present 30-year agreement with the city expires in 2029.

At that time, ownership of the building and the land it sits on, plus the south parking lot, will revert to the city.

The front parking lot facing onto Water Street will remain the property of GSL.

BC Assessments valued that parking lot property at $38.2 million. It was valued at $26.8 million the year previous.

GSL has put together two separate proposals to develop the parking lot. The first in 2017 included towers of 27 and 37 storeys while two years ago, they proposed three towers of 13, 22 and 27 storeys.

Neither made it to council and, at the present time, nothing is posted on the city’s development proposal website.