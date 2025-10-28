Kelowna News

Knox Mountain arson suspect was attacking construction workers with slingshot before fires, says police

Arson suspect had slingshot

Police say the man accused of lighting Kelowna’s Knox Mountain on fire last week was attacking construction workers with a slingshot before the blaze.

Robert Teal, 48, has been charged with arson and assaulting a peace officer in relation to Friday’s series of fires on Knox.

While the charges were previously revealed through the court system, Kelowna RCMP issued a news release Tuesday confirming his arrest and providing a few more details.

Mounties say they were called to the base of Knox Mountain at 3 p.m. on Oct. 24 for a report of a man in camouflage using a slingshot to target construction workers and surveillance equipment.

“Shortly after, witnesses observed this suspect lighting fires and attempting to spread flames using vegetation,” said the police news release. “Due to dry conditions and shifting winds, the fires spread rapidly which put the numerous hikers, bikers and residents in the area at risk.”

Firefighters brought the blaze under control while police officers chased down and arrested the alleged arsonist.

The RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video surveillance footage of the incident and has not yet spoken to police to contact the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2025-64230.

Those wishing to stay anonymous may do so by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.