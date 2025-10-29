Kelowna News

Kelowna man loses bid to get cash for a flight delay

Photo: Google Street View Kelowna airport is seeing bolstered numbers.

A Kelowna man whose October 2023 flight was unexpectedly delayed and then cancelled has failed in his effort to recoup some cash.

David Glenn Bruce, booked flights from Kelowna to Montreal, through Vancouver, with Air Canada, according to a decision from the Civil Resolution Tribunal, which deals with small claims.

Air Canada delayed and then cancelled the Kelowna to Vancouver flight, and rebooked Bruce on new flights the next day.

Bruce turned to the Air Passenger Protection Regulations to get $1,000 for the delay, but his claim fell short because the delay fell out of the airline's control.

The air passenger regulation requires a large carrier to compensate passengers $1,000 for a delayed or cancelled flight if their ultimate arrival time is delayed more than 9 hours.

That made Bruce’s claim fit the bill, but where it fell short is that the regulation said that only applies if the delay or cancellation is within the carrier’s control and not required for safety purposes.

Air Canada argued that AC 8281 was cancelled for safety purposes.

“(The plane) was boarded and ready to fly when its crew noticed the nose oleo [strut] was low,” Andrea Ritchie, Vice Chair of the tribunal said in her decision.

“Air Canada explains that the oleo strut is a critical component of an aircraft’s landing gear. It says it is a pneumatic air-oil hydraulic shock absorber used to dampen the impact of landing and provide cushioning while the aircraft is taxiing on the ground.”

Ritchie said when the crew noticed the low oleo, maintenance action was taken. However, the aircraft was ultimately grounded until the issue was fixed.

To address this, Air Canada provided various documents, including the plane’s defect report, and an affidavit from Phil Majerle, director of system operations control with the airline.

Ritchie said the evidence supported the notion that the cancellation was required for safety purposes and Bruce is not entitled to compensation under the APPR.