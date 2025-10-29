Kelowna News

New restaurant at Kelowna International Airport will pay tribute to YLW history

Photo: Cindy White Ellison Field Taphouse will move into the current location of the pre-security White Spot at Kelowna International Airport.

Before it was Kelowna International Airport, it was Ellison Field. Now, a new restaurant set to open in mid-November at YLW will pay tribute to that heritage.

Ellison Field Taphouse will take over the current location of White Spot in the pre-security area of the airport. Work is wrapping up on a complete renovation of the space that will add more seating and a full kitchen.

A partnership with the BC Ale Trail will include a ‘beer forward’ menu at Ellison Field Taphouse. It will serve an exclusive list of draught beers supplied directly from the breweries associated with the BC Craft Brewer Guild and BC Ale Trail.

Menu items will range from avocado toast and brioche for breakfast to flatbreads, sandwiches and salads for lunch and dinner, along with appetizers like loaded hummus and sriracha lime wings.

The pre-security White Spot continues to operate during renovations until Ellison Field officially opens next month. The post-security White Spot remains unaffected by the change.

Ellison Field Taphouse is the first of four new food and beverage establishments planned as part of the multi-million dollar YLW Air Terminal Building expansion.

The name dates back to 1947, when the first commercial flight out of Kelowna took off from what was Ellison Field. Two years later, in 1949, the original terminal building opened with a 3,000-foot-long grass airstrip.

Phase 1 of the current terminal expansion, which includes a bigger departures lounge, is slated for completion in 2026. Construction is expected to start on Phase 2 in 2030.