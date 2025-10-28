Kelowna News

Ballet Kelowna opens new season with 'Countermove'

Dancing through time

Madison Reeve

Ballet Kelowna is set to open its season with Countermove, a triple bill that showcases three unique works by Canadian choreographers.

The program takes the stage Nov. 7 and 8, 2025, at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

The evening features the world premiere of Still Before, by Vancouver-based choreographers Alexis Fletcher and Sylvain Senez, alongside Simone Orlando’s Doppeling and Cameron Fraser-Monroe’s The Cowboy Act Suite.

“It’s honestly such a huge privilege to be here,” said Fletcher.

“This is such a very special group of artists, and they have just been so sincere and generous. We’ve had a really deep process here. The piece is quite a personal subject matter to us, but also very universal in its concept,'' she said.

Still Before examines the concept of time — how it always seems to move faster than we want.

“We’re really looking at this longing to be present in each moment of our lives,” said Fletcher, “and yet feeling this sort of pull between the past and the future.”

For Fletcher and Senez, the project is also a reunion.

“We both danced in Ballet BC with Simone for a long time. t’s such a beautiful full-circle moment, coming back here as creators,'' said Fletcher.

Orlando, Ballet Kelowna’s artistic director and CEO, shared the same sentiment.

“I have a long history with Alexis and Sylvain,” she said.

“Alexis was the first lead dancer in my work Doppeling, and helped create the movement when it premiered with Ballet BC in 2009.”

Countermove opens with Orlando’s Doppeling, a playful yet thought-provoking piece about society’s pressure to conform.

“This is done in a playful way,” she explained, “with dancers wearing gold unitards and bob-style wigs,'' she said.

Next comes Fletcher and Senez’s Still Before.

The evening concludes with The Cowboy Act Suite by Cameron Fraser-Monroe — a humorous and satirical adventure through the Wild West.

“There’s everything from wigs to cowboy hats to hourglasses and a chuck wagon,” said Orlando. “It’s quite unexpected what audiences will see.”

Orlando said audiences can expect “a very entertaining evening that goes from neoclassical ballet all the way to contemporary dance.”

Tickets and information are available at balletkelowna.ca.