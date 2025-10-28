Kelowna News

Federal Conservatives throw full support behind Bailey's Law

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby Leader of the Conservative Party Pierre Poilievre speaks in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. He was joined by Bailey McCourt's stepmother and aunt

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has voiced his support for a private member's bill shaped in the wake of a Kelowna tragedy.

"There are countless who have lost their lives because Liberal laws have turned their perpetrators loose on our streets," Poilievre said outside the House of Commons Tuesday, while wearing a pin with slain Kelowna woman Bailey McCourt’s image on it. He made this comment while flanked by McCourt’s aunt and stepmother.

"We want to work with any party to get this bill passed to protect people. We encourage every party to join with us. It doesn't matter who gets the credit — let's do the right thing now."

Bill C-225, dubbed Bailey's Law, was introduced by Kamloops MP Frank Caputo and would automatically make the killing of an intimate partner an act of first degree murder. It would also bar someone arrested for an intimate partner offence from being released by a peace officer if they had been convicted of a similar offence in the previous five years.

Its proponents said it’s the type of change that would have protected Bailey, and other women in her shoes.

Bailey was publicly and fatally attacked in July. Her estranged husband James Plover was charged with her murder.

Three hours before the attack is alleged to have happened, he was convicted in an incident of domestic violence.

Some of these issues are addressed in the federal Liberals’ highly anticipated bail and sentencing reform legislation, which makes dozens of changes to the Criminal Code.

The government says it will make it harder for violent and repeat offenders to get out of custody but what was tabled fell short of what the McCourts would have preferred to see.

"We are deeply concerned about the lack of clarity surrounding reverse onus provisions as there are simply not enough details outlining what hurdles an accused must meet in order to be released,” Shane and Trish McCourt, Bailey’s father and stepmother, said in a joint statement.

“The ambiguity in these measures risks undermining public confidence and safety.”

They said they were very concerned that Bill C-75 was not repealed, as it continues to allow offenders to be released at the earliest opportunity.

“This approach creates unnecessary conflict and puts victims and communities at further risk,” the McCourts said.

They added that the reform package fails to adequately address intimate partner violence.

“Every five to six days in Canada, a woman is murdered by an intimate partner,” the McCourts said.

“These statistics are staggering and unacceptable, and yet the government’s response continues to fall short.”

They said Bailey’s Law is not a partisan issue.

“It is about saving lives and ensuring that no more families have to endure what ours has,” the McCourts said.

“We sincerely hope that all Members of Parliament will unite behind this effort and make meaningful change.”

Intimate partner violence on the rise

Statistics Canada on Tuesday released a report showing reports of intimate partner violence increased 14 per cent between 2018 and 2024.

The Statistics Canada report found nearly half of intimate partner violence victims were living with the person accused of the crime at the time of the incident.

The agency reports that most victims of intimate partner violence in 2024 were physically assaulted (72 per cent), while nine per cent were victims of sexual offences and seven per cent were victims of criminal harassment.

— with files from The Canadian Press