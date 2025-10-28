Kelowna News

2025 is gearing up to be the ‘best winter ever’ for Kelowna International Airport

'Best winter ever' at airport?

Cindy White

The first flight of new Pacific Coastal Airlines service between Cranbrook and Kelowna touched down to fanfare at Kelowna International Airport on Tuesday.

After a very strong summer, the airport is nine percent ahead of last year and expects to end 2025 with well over 2.3 million passengers.

“In the past year, we have seen at YLW, they have welcomed new airlines, brought back round-trips to Los Angeles and expanded routes throughout Canada and Mexico,” said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas.

YLW’s director of airport operations and innovation calls the growth this year remarkable.

“We continue to see this growth because of the ongoing interest in the region, people moving here, the tourism pieces and the work that they’re doing,” said Phillip Elchitz. “So, it’s continuing to be a huge success for us.”

He expects the airport to end the year on a high note.

“Winter is looking very strong. We have a really strong flight schedule,” said Elchitz. “We have new destinations, we have more frequency, we have bigger aircraft. So, it’s really gearing up to be the best winter ever that we’ve seen on record.”

Pacific Coastal is bullish on Kelowna. It has launched four new routes through YLW in the past two-and-a-half years.

“I was looking at the numbers last night. Year-over-year, our passenger traffic has grown over 50 per cent with the capacity that we’re putting here,” said Berkan Kucukkatipoglu, director of commercial planning, Pacific Coastal Airlines

The daily winter flights between Cranbrook and Kelowna will also make it easier for people in the East Kootenays to travel to Kelowna for medical treatment.

"Reliable, timely travel options are essential for equitable healthcare, and this route brings us one step closer to closing the gap for rural British Columbians,” said Stephanie Aldridge, vice president of patient experience at Hope Air, when the new service was announced in August.

The returns of daily service between the two cities also marks a significant step in realizing Kelowna International Airport’s goal to become a regional hub for the Southern Interior.