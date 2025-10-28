Kelowna News

Long-delayed Kelowna murder trial to restart in December

Photo: Madison Reeve The home on Sycamore Road where the body of Darren Middleton was found on June 17, 2021.

A Kelowna murder trial that came to a grinding halt two years ago will restart in December of this year.

Gabriella Sears has been behind bars since her arrest in June of 2021, when the body of 49-year-old Darren Middleton was found on the bathroom floor of her Rutland home.

Sears’ second-degree murder trial began in October 2023, but was abruptly halted a few weeks later when Sears fired her two lawyers, claiming they had been “gaslighting” her and conspiring with the Crown.

The case has seen on a number of roadblocks over the last two years, with multiple defence lawyers taking on the case and then quitting, the original judge aging out of her role and needing to be replaced, and two separate court-ordered fitness assessments of Sears, of which she was found fit to stand trial.

While past trial restarts have been canceled over the past two years for various reasons, it was most recently set to begin again earlier this month, but that hasn’t happened.

Instead, a number of case management conferences have been held in Kelowna court between Justice Gropper and the Crown and defence lawyers to sort out their next steps. These proceedings have been covered by a publication ban, so Castanet is unable to report on the reason for the most recent delays.

But on Tuesday, Justice Gropper ruled that the trial will resume in full beginning on Dec. 8 of this year, with trial dates expected to carry through to the new year.

The case will also be back in Kelowna court next week for a pre-trial hearing about the admissibility of evidence, although the details about what will be argued is also covered by a publication ban at this time.

Grisly testimony at first trial

During the first trial back in 2023, Middleton's common-law spouse Brenda Adams testified that Middleton never returned home after he went to pick up a load of turf from his employer, who lived nearby, on the evening of June 16, 2021.

After spending the night calling friends and searching the area for him, Adams went to Sears house just after 1 a.m. and found Middleton's body on her bathroom floor.

A forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy testified Middleton died by blunt-force trauma to the head, but suffered 35 separate injuries in the fatal attack. A bloodied baseball bat was found near Middleton’s body.

Adams testified she and Middleton had known Sears for several months prior to the death, and she sometimes did odd jobs for the couple. Adams said they had known Sears as “Dereck,” but days before Middleton’s death, Sears told them she now identified as a woman and went by Gabby or Gabriella.

After her arrest, Sears confessed to police that she had killed Middleton, but her lawyers Jordan Watt and Tom Forss successfully argued to have those confessions excluded from evidence, due to the RCMP's conduct infringing on her Charter rights.

Despite this, Sears still fired her lawyers a few months later.