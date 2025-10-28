Fireworks still illegal for almost everyone in Kelowna
Fireworks still illegal for you
Fireworks and firecrackers remain illegal in Kelowna for everyone other than licensed Government of Canada as fireworks supervisors at sanctioned events.
Mounties sent out a reminder of the rules Tuesday and said they will be increasing patrols to make sure they're adhered to.
“Our city and surrounding area is still extremely dry,” Cpl Allison Konsmo, said in media release.
“Despite the cooler temperatures lately, wooded areas and tall grass are still susceptible to fire, and a firecracker could inadvertently cause a major problem, not to mention that fireworks and firecrackers are prohibited within the city boundary.”
In addition to keeping fires at bay, police are also reminding motorists to keep their eyes out for little ghouls and goblins on Halloween night.
Officers say reduce speed in residential areas and keep an eye out for children crossing the street unexpectedly.
"Police ask everyone to celebrate responsibly," RCMP said.
"Avoid fireworks, unsafe behaviour, report any suspicious activities, and look out for one another. Whether you’re on foot, behind the wheel, or handing out treats, help us ensure a safe and enjoyable evening."
If you witness illegal fireworks activity, the RCMP encourage you to phone the Kelowna Fire Department at 250-469-8577 or City Bylaw at 250-469-8686 to report it. The City of Kelowna Life and Safety Bylaw.
