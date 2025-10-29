Craft Culture kicks off Christmas shopping with Winter Warm-Up Market
Winter market this weekend
Craft Culture will kick off the holiday season with a bang this weekend.
The pumpkins will be replaced with Christmas decor on Saturday (Nov. 1), when Craft Culture holds its Winter Warm-Up Market at Kelowna's Rotary Centre for the Arts.
The market will feature more than 60 local vendors, all offering handcrafted gifts, artisanal goods and seasonal treats. It’s a great opportunity for shoppers looking to get a head start on their holiday lists while supporting small businesses in the community.
Admission for the Winter Warm-Up Market is by donation, with proceeds being shared between The Salvation Army Kelowna, Mamas for Mamas and the BC SPCA.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Winter Warm-Up Market is only the beginning of a busy Craft Culture schedule. Shoppers can also look forward to the Delta Grand Holiday Market on Nov. 9 at the Delta Grand Okanagan Resort, followed by the Holiday Magic Market Nov. 21-22 at Rotary Centre for the Arts.
The season will culminate with the Prospera Place Holiday Market from Dec. 5-7, Kelowna’s largest and most anticipated craft market of the year.
More information and tickets for the Prospera Place Holiday Market can be found on the Craft Culture website here.
