Kelowna News

Blowing snow warning on the Okanagan Connector

Blowing snow advisory

Photo: The AP Photo/Armin Durgut FILE- Blowing snow is expected on the Okanagan Connector Tuesday night. Here, a road sign in an undisclosed location is covered with snow.

Motorists are being warned that visibility on the Okanagan Connector may be less than ideal Tuesday, due to blowing snow.

The route that connects Merritt to Kelowna is expected to see strong gusty crosswinds and snowfall, limiting visibility along the Okanagan Connector overnight tonight, Environment Canada said in an advisory.

"Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations," the national weather agency said.

Blowing snow advisories are issued when winds are expected to create blowing snow giving poor visibility to 800 metres or less for at least three hours.

B.C. requires winter tires or chains by law on most routes between Oct. 1 and March 31, and through to April 30 on routes that include mountain passes or high snowfall areas.

Tires that meet B.C.’s winter highway regulations for personal vehicles include all-season mud and snow (M+S) tires, though the Ministry of Transportation recommends tires marked with the three-peaked “mountain and snowflake” symbol.

Commercial vehicles under 11,794 kilograms must be equipped with winter tires or carry tire chains, while trucks over that limit must carry chains.

To keep appraised of the conditions visit drivebc.ca.