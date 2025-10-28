Kelowna News

Frustration shows as Kelowna council debate capital plan, and other spending

Bickering over capital plan

Photo: Contributed Council sniping over capital plan

Some around the Kelowna council table let their frustration show as they discussed the 10-year capital plan, which proposes spending of more than $2.83 billion over the next decade.

Their ire was pointed directly at councillors Ron Cannan and Gord Lovegrove who voiced their opposition.

The 10-year capital plan is a road map of capital infrastructure projects planned for the city based on projects approved through council’s strategic priorities.

The plan put forward by finance staff is 10 per cent higher than the 2024 plan with over half the money expected to be spent on transportation, parks and buildings.

A little more than half the monies will come from taxation or reserves (53 per cent).

“I can’t support this,” said Lovegrove, beating a very familiar drum.

“There are things I really like, clean drinking water, parks, fire protection, culture, asset management, but I just think things are still out of balance.”

He said there were “showstoppers” in the plan he can’t support, complaining there should be more focus on transit and less on road construction.

“I apologize to my colleagues. I know we have had debates on this and I’m sorry for ranting on this one…you’ve heard me say this many times.

“I’m just going to be that stick-in-the-mud this time, as usual.”

Coun. Maxine DeHart countered that, saying council has to come together as one.

“We have to do something for everyone,” she said.

“We can’t put all our eggs in one basket. We might not agree on everything - some people do want roads, some people do want buses, but I think as a council we have to come together, look at our priorities and do the best we can.

Coun. Luke Stack took that one step further, calling it a disservice to the city if council put the brakes on the capital plan.

“We’ve been working on developing our road network for, I would say, the last 10 years. We’ve actually not developed hardly any road extensions - the primary focus has been on multi-model corridors and no-road assets to the detriment of the city. These roads are absolutely vital.

“By holding off on the 10-year capital plan because there’s something in it we don’t like would be a mistake.”

Stack said council needs to focus on its priorities…transportation, enhancing the park system and enhancing recreation facilities. These are things as council we have decided to do.

“We can’t back out and say no, I’ve changed my mind, I don’t want to do that anymore.

“That’s kind of what I’m hearing, one or two people saying I don’t agree with the decision we, as a council, corporately made so I’m not going to support this.”

Cannan, who also voted against the plan, also had concerns.

“What I’ve heard is it’s good to have long-term, stable, predictable funding from a financial perspective, but I believe the plan is based on tax increases that are well above the cost of living,” said Cannan.

“Growth is important, but building without proper infrastructure isn’t smart and sustainable and I don’t think adding $1 million for a feel good bridge lighting is a priority given the economic challenges we’re facing, and I think we’re in for some really difficult economic times in the future.

“Leadership is making tough decisions, and I believe we need to push back against the province in having density without providing the proper infrastructure.”

Mayor Tom Dyas said council’s pushback is born out of frustration by some revisiting or relitigating

Issues that didn’t go their way during strategic priority discussions.

“Not everybody got their wish, but collectively we agreed upon them,” said Dyas.

“The process we work under is to try to be as clear and accurate in our communications moving forward.

“When individuals are still uncomfortable because maybe they didn’t vote for it when we sat down and they didn’t get exactly what they want, to continue to try and bring that forward, I believe from a council standpoint, that’s where there’s frustration because they are not sending that clear message we want to send to senior leadership and the finance department.”

Council approved the capital plan 6-2. Coun. Loyal Wooldridge was absent from Monday’s meeting.