Kelowna News

Kelowna councillor votes down his own resolution

Cannan a no on resolution

Photo: Contributed Coun. Ron Cannan

Kelowna city councillor Ron Cannan voted against his own resolution on municipal election reform.

Cannan, who brought a resolution to council Monday asking that staff engage with the community on the prospect of changing from the current municipal election system to a ward-type system, joined seven others around the table in voting no.

In his resolution, Cannan suggested as a growing community there are questions about how well the current system of electing mayor and council is serving the community.

With the large number of candidates, he said it’s hard for voters to research all options, suggesting a ward system, in which candidates would represent a specific area of the city, would make it easier for the electorate.

Councillors took issue with both the timing and potential cost of a review, estimated at more than $200,000.

“We’re a year away from an election, there isn’t much time for staff to start doing research and putting together a report on this,” said Coun. Mohini Singh.

“We have our priorities that we have to accomplish what we set out to do. And, I still believe we are still too small.”

Singh also said she wants to represent the city as a whole and not one specific area.

Coun. Maxine DeHart took issue with the cost, saying she doesn’t believe it’s a responsible use of tax dollars and not something people are clamoring for.

“My biggest concern,” added Coun. Luke Stack, “ is that ward-elected candidates would feel obligated to try and get as much as they can for the particular neighbourhood they represent over the best interest of the city at large.

“That would be considered parochial decision making.

“In my opinion this would lead to poor overall decision making for our city.”

Stack also suggested in this age of social media it’s easier than ever to find out where candidates stand on major issues.

Only Coun. Gord Lovegrove, who cited a dropping voter turnout, believed looking at a different way to elect councillors was a good idea.

While he didn’t give a reason for his vote at the time, Cannan told Castanet News after the meeting, he brought forward the resolution to hear from his council colleagues

“I was curious to hear what my council colleagues had to say and I respect their comments. Coun. Webber said it was a good idea but possibly timing wasn’t right,” said Cannan.

The fact of staff resources…and the new council could possibly look at it early in their mandate and allocate staff resources so we don’t have to spend money on a consultant.”