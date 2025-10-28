Kelowna News

Central Okanagan Food Bank client numbers up 204 per cent since 2019

Photo: Kristi Taylor The Central Okanagan Food Banks says client numbers are up 204 per cent since 2019.

The findings of the 2025 Hunger Count by Food Banks Canada are startling, but the rapid rise in food insecurity is even more dire in the Central Okanagan.

The annual report released on Monday by the national organization found nearly 2.2 million people visited food banks in this country in March 2025– five per cent higher than March 2024 and nearly double since March 2019, before the pandemic.

The Central Okanagan Food Bank, which serves Kelowna and West Kelowna, saw a 12 per cent jump year-over-year and a 204 per cent spike since 2019. It counted 11,582 total visits in March.

The COFB also outstripped the national average of some other key indicators. Nationwide, about one-third of food bank users are children, while they make up 44 per cent of clients in the Kelowna/West Kelowna area.

Seniors account for 22 per cent of COFB clients, while nationally that number is closer to eight per cent.

Affordability woes highlighted in the 2025 Hunger Count report are especially stark when compared to pre-pandemic times: 19 per cent of Canadian food bank visitors reported employment as their main income source compared to 12 per cent in 2019, and 23 per cent were two-parent families compared to 19 per cent in 2019.

As the holiday season approaches, people are reminded that the best way to support local food aid organizations is to donate.

“Monetary donations, no matter the size, make the biggest impact on our support for the community,” says Trina Speiser, director of development at the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

“Our buying power allows us to buy $3 worth of food for every $1 donated, so this is absolutely the best way to get food to those who need it.”

Visit cofoodbank.com to learn more or to donate.