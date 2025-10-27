Kelowna News

Eby says he'll keep lobbying for slain Kelowna woman's family, who wanted more from bail law

Eby to meet McCourt family

Photo: Contributed FILE-Bailey McCourt died from injuries sustained in an attack July 4.

British Columbia Premier David Eby says his government is not done yet advocating for the family of Kelowna woman Bailey McCourt, whose ex-husband has been charged with murdering her hours after he was released on bail in July.

While federal Justice Minister Sean Fraser says B.C. government lobbying on the McCourt case is reflected in several elements of Canada's new bail reform legislation, Eby acknowledges that the law does not include "everything" that the family or he wants.

He says the province will continue to advocate for McCourt's family and he was planning to meet with them later Monday.

Eby, speaking at a joint news conference with Fraser, says he's glad the federal legislation tabled last week is "addressing some of the issues" that came out of the case.

The legislation toughens sentences for several crimes and expands the burden of proof for bail from the prosecution to the accused, in a principle known as reverse onus.

Fraser says that his government will continue to receive feedback from families impacted by crime, adding that his government plans to table further legislation around intimate-partner violence by the end of the year.

The family of McCourt told Castanet they were skeptical of the federal reforms, calling them ambiguous.

The BC Conservative party issued a news release Monday, criticizing the government for a lack of support of federal private members bill Bill C-225, dubbed Bailey’s Law.

The bill tabled by Conservative MP for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo Frank Caputo would make the murder of an intimate partner a first-degree crime.

The bill would also create a mechanism for judges to order a risk assessment of an individual charged with intimate partner violence who is on release.

“The Premier said he supported our advocacy for legislative change to protect victims of intimate partner violence, so we are extremely disappointed that the NDP has now chosen not to stand behind federal Bill C-225, Bailey’s Law,” said Debbie Henderson, representing the McCourt family, in a statement.

“Our family has lived the consequences of a system that fails to protect victims, and we will not settle for lip service from political leaders.”