Kelowna News

Kelowna woman urges drivers to ‘pay attention’ after she was nearly hit twice in the same crosswalk

Drivers told to pay attention

Cindy White

A Kelowna woman is speaking out about pedestrian safety in the city.

Katrina Milne says she was nearly struck by two vehicles recently while using the crosswalk at the intersection of Highway 33 and Gerstmar Road. One of those vehicles was a Kelowna Regional Transit HandyDart bus.

“I saw it there, I thought he saw me. I started to walk and as I got to the centre line, he just whipped in front of me. Like, I could have touched the bus,” said Milne.

The other incident involved a pickup truck.

“We’re facing each other, so I would assume they see me. (It was) turning and I had to jump back to avoid getting hit,” she said. “Someone walking towards (me) on the other side of the crosswalk was like, ‘What the heck?”

At least three pedestrians have been struck and killed on Kelowna streets this year. That has prompted increased enforcement by Kelowna RCMP.

“The Kelowna RCMP are focusing on all areas that are higher-risk to pedestrians, including areas that have more pedestrian traffic, have more (vehicle) traffic,” said Cpl. Allison Konsmo.

She said those areas include busy intersections, areas around schools and crosswalks near parks.

Fall is an especially dangerous time for pedestrians.

“Fall is a challenging time of year for pedestrians because of the weather, bringing darker days, rainy days, as well,” said Linda Lawlor, community impact associate manager, BCAA.

She said the risks are likely to rise when we set clocks back one hour for the end of Daylight Saving Time on November 2.

“That makes for travelling times, during those peak travelling times, more challenging for drivers. And then we have Halloween, as well,” said Lawlor.

Trick-or-treaters will be out in droves on Friday. Drivers are reminded to be extra vigilant between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

“Make sure that you’re paying attention to the areas where there might be parked cars, because little children can dart out in between, and then don’t always pay attention to the roads,” said Cpl. Konsmo.

Milne hopes that by sharing her story, the message will get through.

“The speed that you can kill a person is 30 km/h, that’s it. That is nothing. That’s not fast,” she said.

“Pay attention because that might be your family member or your kid crossing the road, that you are about to hit.”

The latest statistics available from ICBC, indicate there were 12 fatal collisions involving pedestrians in the B.C. Southern Interior in 2023. There are no stats yet for pedestrian fatalities in 2024, but 248 pedestrians were injured on Southern Interior roads last year.