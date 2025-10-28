Kelowna News

City announces new operator for Kelowna's Prospera Place, MNP Place

Arena to get new operator

Photo: Colin Dacre There will be a new operator of Kelowna's Prospera Place in 2029.

Kelowna’s Prospera Place and MNP Place will be under new management come 2029.

The city announced Monday it has selected Oak View Group Canada to operate the pair of facilities.

The municipality is now undertaking negotiations with the U.S.-based giant, which operates 400 venues globally, including Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre.

“We are committed to ensuring that Prospera Place remains a vibrant and essential venue for our residents and visitors,” said Derek Edstrom, City of Kelowna divisional director of partnership & investments.

“By carefully selecting the best qualified operator, we aim to enhance the facility’s offerings and maintain its status as a premier location for events and entertainment in Kelowna.”

The current Prospera Place operator, Vancouver-based GSL Group, built the arena and has managed it since the doors opened in 1999. GSL currently owns the building in a 30-year deal that sees ownership of the arena revert back to the city in 2029.

Earlier this year, GSL had been urging Kelowna to “buy Canadian” when selecting its arena operator.

The city, however, says it picked the Oak View Group because of its “strong industry relationships”

“The operational change will support needed improvements and help Kelowna attract major events, ensuring the venues continue to serve the community and contribute to a vibrant downtown,” said the city.

“OVG Canada’s vision for Prospera Place includes modernizing premium offerings, introducing innovative hospitality concepts, and boosting year-round programming to transform the venue into a vibrant entertainment destination."

The city said it would be working with GSL over the next four years to ensure a smooth transition, while thanking the company for the partnership over the past 25 years.

“GSL has been a valuable partner in bringing entertainment, culture, and sports to our city, and we appreciate their contribution to our vibrant downtown,” the city statement said.

In a statement released early Monday evening, GSL said it's disappointed with the city's decision.

"For more than 25 years, GSL Group has proudly owned and operated Prospera Place and MNP Place, bringing world-class entertainment, community events, recreational centre expertise, and economic benefits to Kelowna. As a locally based and Canadian-owned company, we are deeply committed to our community and to supporting Canadian talent and local partnerships," the statement read.

While we are disappointed by the city’s announcement, we remain proud of the legacy we’ve built together with our employees, residents, local businesses, and the City of Kelowna.

"We are grateful for the community’s trust and support over the past 25 years, and look forward to continuing to build on our legacy at MNP Place and Prospera Place until the transition back to the city in 2030."