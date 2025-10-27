Kelowna News

Kelowna man arrested for multiple vehicle fires

Vehicle fires related: RCMP

Photo: Mike Pysh Multiple vehicles caught fire at Kelowna's Audi dealership overnight.

A Kelowna man is believed to have been behind two separate incidents where vehicles were torched, RCMP say.

The unnamed suspect, age 48, was arrested Oct. 23 for allegedly sparking a fire under a vehicle at the Audi dealership in the 2600 block of Enterprise Way four days prior, RCMP said in a media release.

"The suspect was captured on the business surveillance camera placing flammable products underneath a vehicle during the evening hours of Oct. 19," said police in a news release.

After the man departed, police allege that a flame, then a fire was observed burning under the same vehicle which, within moments, was fully engulfed. The fire resulted in multiple vehicles being destroyed.

“Following an in-depth investigation, evidence in this matter led police to this individual,” Cpl. Allison Konsmo said in a media release, explaining the suspect was arrested after a search warrant of his home was conducted.

Police said their officers believe this same individual is responsible for two other vehicle fires that occurred on Oct. 23, in the 300 block of Mills Road. In that case, an underground dumpster, a Tesla and another vehicle were damaged by flames.

Police allege the fires were started in the same manner as on Oct. 19.

RCMP did not name the suspect they arrested, suggesting charges have not yet been laid.

"Police continue to investigate these fires," said police