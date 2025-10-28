Kelowna News

Kelowna drug dealer unwilling to exist within 'boundaries of civilized behaviour': Judge

Drug dealer gets 4.5 years

Photo: Kathy Michaels FILE-Kelowna Law Courts.

A Kelowna drug dealer who's been in and out of prison since the early '90s pledged Monday to be a better man, though the judge sentencing him for his latest misdeeds seemed unmoved by the notion.

"You were caught red handed in the process of moving illicit and dangerous drugs, either from a sea can to your vehicle or the other way around," B.C. Supreme Court Justice Gary Weatherill said Monday before sentencing Thomas Dill to 4.5 years in prison, less 1,511 days of time served.

"There is nothing to explain this other than, despite your prior convictions, you have not learned any lessons and are prepared to snub your nose at your duty as a citizen of this country .. and despite what you say, it seems you simply are unable or unwilling to conduct yourself within the boundaries of civilized behaviour."

Dill, 52, was found guilty in March of possessing trafficking levels of methamphetamine and fentanyl, and general possession of cocaine and hydromorphone, though it's just the tip of the iceberg, when it comes to his criminal resume.

Weatherill said he has 90 convictions dating back to 1993. Those include, among other things, 34 property offenses, 29 breaches of community supervision and community orders, 12 violence related offenses, two impaired driving offenses and 19 previous convictions for possession of a controlled substance, among other things.

When he had his chance to address the court, Dill admitted he's been involved in a criminal culture but said extricating himself from that life has not been easy.

"I have totally stepped away from everybody," Dill told the court. He said when he walked away from his criminal ties, while in prison, he was approached for his services by others and there have been concerns raised about his safety after he rebuffed their requests.

"Things have changed in the system and I don't like how it's going," Dill said.

He said he's now embarked on a better path outside prison and has lined up a job, and plans on enrolling in a program that will help him integrate in society.

He wants to take "smaller steps" rather than jumping back in to regular life. He said this decision is not only because prison has become less appealing, but also because he wants to set a better example for his children.

Weatherill said he hopes that he has learned his lesson.

"You clearly understood what was happening on the streets, but nonetheless chose the route of engaging in mid level criminal trafficking activities," Weatherill said.

"Whether or not you've learned anything from this remains to be seen ...You tell me you've learned and, for your sake, I hope you have."

Dill still has a handful of outstanding drug charges, including an allegation of smuggling goods into Canada, stemming from a January 2022 incident.