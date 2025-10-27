Kelowna News

Arson charges laid in Knox Mountain wildfire

Charges have been approved against a man accused of lighting Kelowna’s Knox Mountain on fire on Friday afternoon.

Robert Teal, born 1977, has been charged with intentionally or recklessly causing damage by fire or explosion of Knox Mountain Park and assaulting a peace officer.

He appeared before a judge for a bail hearing on Saturday and remains behind bars.

A spokesperson with the BC Prosecution Service said the Crown argued for Teal’s continued detention on the basis of protecting public safety and maintaining confidence in the justice system. The judge agreed.

Emergency crews were called to the south side of Knox Mountain just before 3:30 p.m. Friday for reports of a fast-spreading grass fire, just below the first lookout.

Several people working at a job site at the base of the mountain told first responders that they'd seen a man light the fire, and that he was still in the area.

Police swarmed the area and arrested the man, as seen on a video published by Castanet.

Robert Teal was last in the news in 2021, when he was arrested wielding a chainsaw at a liquor store in Summerland, for which he was sentenced to 308 days in prison.

He has a number of other past convictions from the Penticton area.

He returns to court on the Knox arson charges on Oct. 30.

with files from Nicholas Johansen